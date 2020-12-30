Coronavirus | Tripura lists health workers for COVID-19 vaccine

Minister says 44,521 health workers will be administered the vaccine when it’s approved for use

The Tripura government listed 44,521 health workers to administer them COVID-19 vaccine whenever it will be approved for use, senior State Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. He said the first batch of people would receive the vaccine at 2,263 centres across the State.

The seniormost Minister in the State Cabinet said that 145 cold storage facilities spread over eight districts had been identified to stock-up the vaccine, while the central storage will be in Agartala.

The Minister spoke on the latest COVID-19 situation and the State’s response to it. He said one U.K. returned person had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The Health Department had sent his test sample to the Pune-based National Institute of Virology to determine whether he was infected with a new variant of the virus,” he told mediapersons, and added that the State government had created a special Covid Care Centre to accommodate patients testing positive with the new strain of coronavirus, after receiving a new Standard Operating Procedure from the Union government.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath spoke to mediapersons after Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb chaired a high-level meeting to review the latest coronavirus situation in Tripura. Mr. Deb directed the Health Department to prepare a wide-ranging report on the coronavirus situation and measures by the State government.

The Chief Minister was informed that the number of active cases had come down to 1% from the 11% reported in the first week of October, 2020.

Officials said screening of passengers had been arranged at all integrated check posts along the border with Bangladesh under direction from the Central government. They said five returnees from the U.K. had undergone tests, and one of them had been found virus positive, while 25 people who came in contact with this person tested negative.