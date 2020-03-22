Coronavirus | TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday wrote a strongly worded letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu that party MPs will be returning to their constituencies and will not attend Parliament when it reconvenes on Monday. The TMC has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 13 in the Rajya Sabha.

The letter has been signed by the TMC legislative party leaders in both Houses, Sudeip Bandopadhyaya and Derek O’Brien.

“The Prime Minister himself has spoken about the urgent need for social distancing and the need to not assemble in large groups and those above the age of 65 should take abundant care,” said the letter, adding in the face of all this, keeping Parliament open “was not the example to set.” Instead the letter said that MPs should be sent back to their constituencies to coordinate efforts for relief work. “The All India Trinamool Congress has advised all of its Parliamentarians to go back to their respective constituencies. As required in a couple of cases our MPs are following self-isolation protocols,” said the letter.

Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Shekhar Roy and Derek O’Brien are in self-isolation at the moment.

The letter also suggests that both Houses be adjourned after the passage of the Finance Bill, 2020, preferably on Monday.