Coronavirus | Three fresh cases reported in Punjab

Passengers wearing masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, wait for their bus at a bus stand in Amritsar on March 20, 2020.

Passengers wearing masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, wait for their bus at a bus stand in Amritsar on March 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Total number of cases touches six in State.

Three fresh cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Punjab, taking the total number of cases in the State to six, officials said on March 21.

“Three fresh cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Mohali after they tested positive for the virus. All the patients are stable,” Harman, Nodal Officer of the Health Department (S.A.S Nagar), told The Hindu.

Dr. Harman said one among the new cases is the sister of the 69-year-old Mohali woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom and tested positive on March 20.

“Another person who tested positive had come into contact with a 23-year-old coronavirus patient from adjacent Chandigarh city. The third person who has been tested positive is a 42-year-old Mohali resident (with travel history to the U.K), who was admitted to a government hospital in Sector-16 in Chandigarh,” she said.

In Punjab, one patient has died so far.

Mar 21, 2020

