COVID-19 scare: 4.2 lakh train tickets cancelled in Punjab

Amid the COVID-19 scare, the Ferozepur Division of Northern Railway has seen as many as 4.2 lakh passengers cancelling their reservation in the month of March, up almost double as against the corresponding period last year.

“During the month of March this year, 4.2 lakh passengers cancelled their reservations leading to refund of about ₹26 crore. Whereas for the same period in the year 2019, as many as 2.1 lakh passengers had opted for cancellation and the refund was about ₹14 crore on Firozpur Division,” Ferozepur Division DRM Rajeash Agarwal told The Hindu on Thursday.

“Practically it is double last year’s figure. It’s an indication of cooperation of our passengers in the national effort of containing the spread of COVID-19 virus,” he said.

Also, due to falling occupancy, the Ferozepur Division has suspended services of several trains from March 18 to April 1.

Mr. Agarwal said that there has been a considerable drop in occupancy and keeping that in mind it was decided to cancel a few trains. “Where the vacancy is more than 70%, we have suspended services of those trains,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal added that based on advisory issued by the Centre to avoid unnecessary travel, occupancy of some of trains have come down.

“Also in order to avoid unnecessary exposure to staff and make optimum use of cleaning resources, the train services have been suspended,” he said.

The cancelled trains included — Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Pathankot (from March 18 to March 30); New Delhi to Ferozepur Cantt and Ferozepur to New Delhi (from March 20 to March 29); and Jabalpur to Atari (from March 21 to March 28); Attari-Jabalpur (from March 22 and 29); Jabalpur-Attari weekly express (from March 24 to 31); Attari-Jabalpur weekly express (from March 25 and April 1).

Platform tickets costly

Mr. Agarwal said in order to prevent rapid spread of COVID-19 it has also been decided to temporarily increase the rate of platform tickets from ₹10 to ₹50 with immediate effect from March 19 to April 30 on all A1 and A class stations of Ferozepur Division.