Other States

Coronavirus | Sarma rules out lockdown in Assam

Assam Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ruled out the imposition of another lockdown or night curfew in the State to check the spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus.

But he said people in the State would celebrate the mid-April Rongali or Bohag Bihu festival with certain restrictions due to the “second wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no possibility of a lockdown. Bihu will be celebrated with fanfare, but we need to take precautions as the second wave of COVID-19 has started,” he told journalists on Thursday.

The month-long Rongali Bihu, marking the start of the Assamese New Year and characterised by a series of cultural events, could not be celebrated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The local artistes had suffered huge financial losses last year. We cannot let that happen again. We will conduct more tests and issue an SOP (standard operating procedure) for people to celebrate Bihu,” Dr. Sarma said.

One of the steps likely to be taken is to restrict the cultural programmes beyond 12 midnight. Such programmes during normal Bihu season carry on till close to dawn.

“We will follow the strategy of three Ts – test, track and trace. Although there is no need to panic now, people should remain alert. They should get themselves tested if they have the symptoms,” the Minister said.

He also said the government plans to conduct one lakh tests per day to detect people who could be infected. About 18,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday, he added.

On Wednesday, 195 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and 104 of them were from the Kamrup (Metro) district of which Guwahati is the headquarters. The number of infected people was 92 on Tuesday.

The State government had earlier made it mandatory for air passengers, travelling from Mumbai and Karnataka, to undergo the RT-PCR test in Assam even if they got themselves tested elsewhere. Tests were also made compulsory for train passengers arriving from or having travelled through Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal elections 2021 | Will continue to oppose dividing voters on religious lines: Mamata
A photo of Kashi Vishwanath temple (left) and Gyanvapi Mosque (right) taken in 2012. Last October, part of the wall separating the two was demolished by a government contractor.

Survey Gyanvapi Mosque adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanasi court to ASI

‘Dirty politics’ on to destabilise Maharashtra government: Sanjay Raut

EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

COVID-19 | Mumbai’s vaccination to halt due to lack of vaccines, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Suspected African swine fever kills over 100 pigs in Mizoram

Supreme Court dismisses pleas of Maharashtra and Anil Deshmukh against CBI probe

Human toll in human-elephant conflict rises during summer, Odisha study finds

COVID-19 spreads its tentacles in Uttarakhand’s leading educational institutions

Three out of 1,000 pregnant women testing HIV positive: Meghalaya panel

Weekend lockdown in all Madhya Pradesh cities: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Modi to discuss COVID-19 situation with CMs

Omar Abdullah prays for safe release of CRPF commando abducted by Naxals

Madhubani killings | Opposition blames officials, politicians for shielding accused

Maharashtra COVID-19 situation ‘grim’, Centre has assured help: Sharad Pawar

Try artificial rain to douse wildfires: Court to Uttarakhand government

Lone LJP MLA joins ruling JD(U) in Bihar

Priyanka Gandhi slams U.P. CM Adityanath for not isolating himself after exposure to COVID-19 patient

Coronavirus | Health Minister's remarks against Chhattisgarh unfortunate, says Singh Deo
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2021 7:02:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-sarma-rules-out-lockdown-in-assam/article34273071.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY