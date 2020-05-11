Coronavirus | Odisha trains quarantined migrants as community health workers

The Ganjam district administration has started imparting special training to thousands of migrant workers who are in quarantine centres to transform them into community health workers to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday afternoon, COVID-19 spokesperson of the Odisha government Subroto Bagchi said the experiment would be replicated at the centres in other districts.

Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said special COVID-19 classes are being held every day for persons after their morning breakfast.

The migrants are learning about the virus, reasons behind its spread and sanitation measures that can prevent its infection. They are practically realising the need of regular use of masks, social distancing and washing of hands by soap at regular intervals.

Since May 3, more than 154 COVID-19 positive cases — the highest number in Odisha — have been identified. All of them are migrant workers. As they are under quarantine, there have been no instances of community spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The migrants are also learning to adhere to a healthy daily routine which is essential to improve immunity. Every morning they are practising physical exercise and Yoga. During the day, they are involved in community service like cleaning and plantation in the premises of the educational institutions converted into quarantine centres. They will have to undergo extended institutional quarantine period of 21 days laid down by the Odisha government followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Till now around 40,000 migrant workers, mostly from Surat, have returned to the district. They are kept in 2,983 centres under tight security. Thousands more are expected to return in coming days.