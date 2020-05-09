Coronavirus | Special train takes migrants to Odisha

For the first time, a Shramik Special train was operated from Chennai Central station to Jagan Nathapur in Odisha on Saturday.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the 24-coach train carrying migrants and stranded passengers was operated via Renigunta, Vijayawada, Balharsha, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, and Khurda Road junction.

The train left the Central station at 10 p.m. and would reach its destination at 8 a.m. on Monday. A railway official said that the train scheduled to be operated from Chennai, which has a large migrant population, was being kept secret to avoid unnecessary crowding by passengers at the Central railway station during the lockdown.

Vellore to Patna

The third train carrying 1,138 patients and their caregivers from Vellore district left for Patna in Bihar on Friday. The 24-coach train was commissioned at Katpadi junction after the district administration got concurrence of Bihar government to receive the batch. Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that 9,093 people were listed to leave Vellore district. Staying in lodges and other residential localities around Christian Medical College Hospital, they were stranded after the institution was declared a COVID-19 facility. After the government decided to allow them to go home, two trains were arranged to Ranchi this week.

Nod awaited

There are over 4,000 people from West Bengal staying in Vellore district and arrangements would be made for their return once the government of their home State gives its concurrence, said Mr. Sundaram.