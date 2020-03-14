Coronavirus: Odisha man stranded on cruise ship back home after quarantine

Sibashis Nayak, the software engineer from Berhampur, who had been evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship returned home on Friday, after spending 14 days in quarantine at Manesar to rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Mr. Nayak said that he was relieved that he had not been affected. He was brought back to New Delhi from Tokyo in a special Air India flight on February 27. Along with other evacuees, he had to undergo quarantine at a medical facility of the Indian Army at Manesar in Gurugram district.
On January 10, Mr. Nayak and his five colleagues, who work in a software firm, had travelled to Malaysia and later to Vietnam, where they had boarded the Diamond Princess. Mr. Nayak was among 138 Indians stranded in the ship.
