Coronavirus | Maharashtra crosses 25,000-mark with 1,495 new cases

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc across Maharashtra with the State reporting a massive surge of 1,495 new cases on Wednesday as its cumulative tally breached the 25,000-case mark to reach 25,922, while a record single-day high of 54 new fatalities took the State’s total death toll to 975.

As per the State Health Department, 40 of the fatalities were reported from Mumbai city to take the city’s death toll to 596 till date, while Pune district reported six fatalities to take its death toll to 170.

Two deaths each were reported from Solapur city, Aurangabad and Jalgaon, while one each was reported from Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri.

“67% of the deaths reported today had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

As many as 422 persons were discharged today, taking the cumulative discharged till date to 5,547, said Dr. Awate.

Of the new cases, Mumbai city reported a staggering 800 new cases as the city’s cumulative tally crossed the 15,000-case mark to touch 15,747.

Pune district’s case tally, as per the State Health Department figures, has risen to 3,169, with the district reporting at least 125 new cases today.

Besides Mumbai and Pune, the other sharp spike in cases came from parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with Thane reporting 135 new cases to touch 1,279, while Navi Mumbai reported 23 new cases to reach a total 1,018.

Kalyan-Dombivli, too, reported 28 new cases as its cumulative tally reached 412, while Vasai-Virar reported 23 new cases to take its total to 286.

At least 25 new cases were reported from Akola district today to take the district’s cumulative tally to 192.

Till date, 2,30,857 samples have been tested in Maharashtra of which 2,03,439 (more than 90%) have returned negative while 25,922 have tested positive.

“There are 1,439 active containment zones in the State currently. Presently, 2,98,213 people across the State were in home quarantine and 14,627 persons were in institutional quarantine facilities,” said Dr. Awate.