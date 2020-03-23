Coronavirus: Lucknow protest against CAA suspended as city comes under lockdown

The women holding a dharna against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Population Register, and the National Register of Citizens at the foot of the Hussainabad Clocktower in Lucknow since January 17 suspended their protest on Monday due to the lockdown in the city over COVID-19.

“We will get back to our protest at the same spot when the government restrictions over corona[virus] are over,” said the women in a memorandum to the Commisioner of Police, Lucknow.

To ensure the protest goes on symbolically, the women have not dismantled the protest stage and left behind their ‘dupattas’ at the site.

A government spokesperson said the clocktower protest was over.

Along with Lucknow, 15 other districts in Uttar Pradesh have been put under lockdown till March 23.

So far, the State has reported 29 positive cases of COVID-19, with eight each from Agra, Noida and Lucknow, two in Ghaziabad and one each in Moradabad, Varanasi and Lakhimpur Kheri.