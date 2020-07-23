Coronavirus | J&K reimposes lockdown till July 28

As Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 15,000 mark, the J&K administration on Wednesday decided to re-impose a strict lockdown across Kashmir up to July 28.
A government spokesperson announced “a complete lockdown in all red districts, excluding Bandipora, of the Kashmir division from today [Wednesday] evening till 6 a.m. of July 27.”
He added that activities related to agriculture, horticulture and construction will continue in accordance with the DMRR (Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) guidelines. “The movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers [are] to continue unhindered,” he added.
The lockdown comes a day after 608 new positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus were reported — 106 from the Jammu division and 502 from the Kashmir division — taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 15,258.
“Out of 15,258 positive cases, 6,540 are active positive cases and 8,455 have recovered,” the official said.
At least 263 people have died due to COVID-19 in J&K so far.
Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar has the highest number of positive cases at 3,283, of which 1,961 are active positive. At 69 deaths, Srinagar has also recorded the highest number of deaths in J&K so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath