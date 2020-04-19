Coronavirus | Jail warder in Gurugram jail tests positive

Eighteen fresh cases of COVID-19 surfaced in Haryana on Sunday including a jail warder taking the tally to 250, according to a government statement.

The Health department said of the 250 confirmed cases, 24 are foreign nationals i.e 14 Italian, six from Sri Lanka, one each from Nepal, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa and 64 are from other States (11 Uttar Pradesh, 10 Himachal Pradesh, eight each from Bihar and Tamil Nadu, six Maharashtra, five Kerala, four West Bangal, three Jammu & Kashmir, two each from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and one each from Punjab, Karnataka and Assam).

Till now, Haryana has seen two COVID-19 related deaths while 104 patients have been cured of the deadly virus, it added.

Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram, J.S. Punia, said the jail warder “had been absent from duty since April 9 and returned to work two days ago. But he was asked to test for COVID-19 and not allowed to join. The result came on Saturday and he was found to be infected. Since he had not joined the duty, the staff and inmates at the jail did not come in contact with him,” he said.

The warder has now been admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 10 of Gurugram. The government has decided to re-employ retired government doctors below the age of 69 on contractual basis for one year against vacant posts. An official statement said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the proposal.

“The maximum age has been fixed as 69 so that they could serve up to 70 years. The respective civil surgeons will be authorised to engage them at their level,” said the statement.