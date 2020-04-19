Coronavirus India lockdown Day 26 updates | Over 15,600 test positive as death toll crosses 520

A day before India is set to see an increase in the list of services that will be remain functional, ICMR reported a huge spike in coronavirus infections - 2,154 persons (the highest in a single day) - on Saturday. Currently, India has seen more than 15,600 cases of COVID-19 of which over 12,000 are active. At least 520 people have died till date.

Meanwhile New York, which had emerged as the epicentre for COVID-19 in the U.S with over 1,22,148 confirmed cases and over 7,890 deaths, registered daily deaths under 550 for first time in almost two weeks.

Here are the latest updates:

9.10 am | South Korea

S Korea reports single-digit rise in infections

South Korea on Sunday reported eight more cases of the coronavirus, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country’s total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

It said 8,042 people have recovered and been released from quarantine and 12,243 others were undergoing tests to determine whether they contracted the virus.

South Korea’s caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Despite the recent downward trend, South Korean officials have warned about the possibility of a broader quiet spread with people easing up on social distancing.

- AP

9 am | USA

China’s COVID-19 toll way ahead of U.S., says Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has expressed his doubts over the official Chinese figures on the number of deaths in their country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the fatalities were way ahead of the U.S.

Mr. Trump’s comments come two days after another 1,300 fatalities were added to the official count in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started. The revision puts China’s overall death toll to more than 4,600.

8.30 am | Dubai

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates business hub, has extended by one week a 24-hour-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The UAE has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew since March 26 for the disinfection campaign, but Dubai on April 4 expanded it within the emirate to a 24-hour lockdown for two weeks.

Hyderabad

A glimpse into the isolated existence of containment zones

P. Swaroopa, who has a business of ironing clothes, faced a difficult situation recently. Her residence in P&T Colony of Dilsukhnagar was barricaded and guarded by police, after it was declared a COVID-19 containment zone by government.

A patient was diagnosed with coronavirus infection in their locality and is being treated at Gandhi Hospital. The entire street where he lived has been barricaded, and the residents have been told to stay home. Whatever they needed from outside would be provided by authorities, against payment of money.