Coronavirus: Fresh tests show Manipur girl is still positive

Fresh tests on the 23-year-old girl, who is under quarantine in a medical college in Imphal since March 23, showed that she is still COVID-19 positive on Tuesday though her general condition is stable, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials claim that at least 99 people from Manipur had taken part in the religious conclave in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Manipur DGP L.M. Khaute has asked those who participated in the conclave to get in touch with the authorities concerned. A similar appeal was made by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren in the social media.

Officials say that out of the 99, health officials have located at least 10 persons. They are now in quarantine in a school building. Efforts are on to locate the remaining people since it is feared that some of them could be COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile health officials from Moreh, the border town, visited the Motha village near the international border on Monday to examine the tribal girl who had returned to her home in the village from Yangon, Myanmar where she is studying. So far there is no conclusive evidence on her health position. However the medical team advised her self-quarantine.

Authorities have been relaxing the indefinite curfew in Manipur from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.three times in a week to enable the people to buy essential commodities.

Essential commodities, fuel and life-saving drugs are in short supply although the government says that there is enough stock and people should not resort to panic buying.

Meanwhile students, workers, businessmen and pilgrims who have been stranded in different parts of the country cannot be brought home in the prevailing situation. Official indications are that they will have to reman wherever they are till the lockdown ends.