Other States

Coronavirus | Forced to stay in car for five days despite testing negative for COVID-19

Villagers’ apprehensions and stigma attached to the disease are to blame for my fate, he says.

Even after home quarantine and testing negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, undue fear and stigma have compelled Madhab Patra (25) to spend the last five days in his car parked at the Temporary Medical Centre (TMC) at Basudevpur under the Sanakhemundi block in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Shower of flowers for worker in Odisha’s Berhampur

He was allegedly prevented from staying at his home at Dolaba, his parental village. And to avoid the threat of getting infected from those staying in the TMC, he has preferred to remain cocooned inside his car parked on the campus.

Mr. Patra owns a digital printing unit in Berhampur. He had travelled to Bihar on March 15 for some work. The series of lockdown declarations got him stranded there for more than one and half months. He returned to Berhampur on May 9 and immediately reported to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) regarding his arrival.

Odisha tribals take to mask making for livelihood

Mr. Patra told The Hindu over phone that as per the directive of the BeMC, he had remained in home quarantine in his apartment here. “My swab was collected on May 10 for test, which was later found negative.” As the cyclone approached, he requested the authorities to let him go to his village to stay with his parents.

But when he reached Dolaba, he had to face the stigma despite having the negative test report. According to Mr. Patra, husband of an anganwadi worker, the villagers started harassing his father over his return. It led to an altercation and tussle that reached the Patapur police station. “I and my family members for no reason had to apologise to all. And interestingly I was ordered to go into institutional quarantine despite the fact that I had tested negative and had spent home quarantine period,” he said.

102 new COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha

Mr. Patra preferred to obey the order and reached the Saraswati Sishumandir School at Basudevpur that has been turned into a TMC. “But I feared that there was a possibility of getting infected from the inmates. So, since the past five days I have preferred to spend my time of compelled institutional quarantine within the locked doors of my car parked in the premises of the school,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 8:44:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-forced-to-stay-in-car-for-five-days-despite-testing-negative-for-covid-19/article31672989.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY