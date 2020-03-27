COVID-19 | 65-year-old-man dies in Indore

A 65-year-old man in Indore has died of COVID-19, taking the toll to two in Madhya Pradesh, according to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

Moreover, four persons from Indore and one each from Ujjain and Shivpuri tested positive, taking the count of active cases to 24 in the State, said the college and the State Health Department.

Among the new cases, a 42-year-old man from Ujjain who contracted the virus had come into contact with the woman, aged 65, who was the first in the State to succumb to it. Two males aged 41 and 53 and two females aged 14 and 18 tested positive in Indore.

With this, Indore, the State’s largest and the most populous city, at present has 13 cases, while Bhopal has two cases, both relatives. Earlier, six cases in Jabalpur district and one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri districts had been reported.

Indore District Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav declared houses of the cases as ‘epicentres’ and the areas within their 3-km radius as ‘containment areas’, imposing quarantine on every resident there, prohibiting vehicular traffic and screening persons at entry points. Besides, he is rolling out the odd-even road rationing scheme from Saturday in the district.

Curfew has been imposed in seven districts including Chhatarpur, from where the positive case in Gwalior had returned.

To seek COVID-19-related assistance, call the State Control room on 181 or 0755-2527133.