Coronavirus | Chhattisgarh CM to be in isolation as 2 staff test positive

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said his test report came negative.

“My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

A public relations department official said Mr. Baghel will be in isolation at his official residence here.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 case tally stood at 28,746 as on August 29.

