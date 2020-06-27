Coronavirus | Central team takes stock of situation in Ahmedabad

A Central government team, led by Lav Kumar Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, visited Ahmedabad to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the city and the measures taken to combat the pandemic.
On Friday, Gujarat recorded 580 new infections and 18 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 30,158 and the toll to 1,772. With 532 patients discharged, the number of recovered patients has gone up to 22,038. There are 6,348 active cases, including 61 on ventilator.
The team members visited micro-containment zones and sought to know about the measures the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has taken to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected over 20,000 persons and killed 1,399 so far. Ahmedabad is the worst affected with the highest mortality rate of above 5%.
Later, the team held meetings with State government officials and members of the task force the Health Department has constituted to help the authorities deal with the outbreak.
