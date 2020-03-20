Coronavirus | Bodoland Territorial Council election deferred

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election has been deferred in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an official said on Friday.
Polls to the 40 constituencies of the BTC was earlier scheduled on April 4 and it can now be held by April-end, the official said.
The BTC’s jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam – Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri – and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts.
“We have issued a notification deferring the election” due to the measures taken by the State government to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar told the PTI.
Asked when the elections would be held, he said: “Most probably by the end of next month.”
