Coronavirus | Bodoland Territorial Council election deferred

Polls to the 40 constituencies of the BTC was earlier scheduled on April 4.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election has been deferred in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Polls to the 40 constituencies of the BTC was earlier scheduled on April 4 and it can now be held by April-end, the official said.

The BTC’s jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam – Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri – and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts.

“We have issued a notification deferring the election” due to the measures taken by the State government to prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar told the PTI.

 |

Asked when the elections would be held, he said: “Most probably by the end of next month.”

