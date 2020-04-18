Other States

Coronavirus | Bihar toll rises to 2 after patient dies in Patna

Patna/Bihar: A vendor passes through deserted Kargil Chowk during complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna on Sunday, April 12, 2020

Patna/Bihar: A vendor passes through deserted Kargil Chowk during complete lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Patna on Sunday, April 12, 2020   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Friday in Patna, taking the total number of pandemic deaths in the State to two. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Bihar stands at 83.

The man from Raghopur area of Vaishali district was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna on April 14 and his sample tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

“He was suffering from several serious complications including those related to the brain. However, when his samples were tested he also turned out to be COVID-19 positive,” said Prabhat Kumar Singh, director of AIIMS, Patna.

Before being admitted at AIIMS in Patna, the patient was also admitted at a private hospital in Khusrupur which was sealed after his sample tested positive and the staff were quarantined. The patient’s brother, sister and wife too have been quarantined.

Earlier on March 21, the State’s first COVID-19 patient, from Munger district, had died and his reports later confirmed he was suffering from the pandemic disease.

Bihar, meanwhile, reported 83 persons as COVID-19 positive with 37 of them having recovered so far. As many as 9486 samples have also been tested in the State with 510 under process on Friday. Meanwhile, door-to-door active screening of symptomatic cases of people in hotspot areas too began in Khagaria, Saharsha and Nalanda districts.

