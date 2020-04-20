Coronavirus | Adhere to norms, Amarinder Singh tells re-opening units

Punjab on Monday reported one coronavirus (COVID-19) case taking the tally to 245, according to an official statement.

The Health Department said the patient was from Jalandhar district and was a contact of an earlier positive case. Till April 20, Punjab has seen 16 pandemic-related deaths with 38 being cured of it.

In line with his decision not to ease the Statewide curfew despite the relaxations allowed by the Centre, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh clarified that industrial units being permitted to function in non-containment zones would be required to align with the State government’s earlier orders as also the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MHA guidelines are in consonance with the State government’s decision to allow certain units to function with labourers staying on-site, the Chief Minister said. The Centre had accepted Punjab’s suggestion on this count.

Captain Amarinder asked the DCs to immediately clamp down on all activities that are contributing to the spread of the pandemic in the containment zones and any other areas where the local administration sees a hotspot developing, said an official statement.

In Haryana one case surfaced taking the count to 251, according to a Health Department statement.