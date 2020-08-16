Other States

Coronavirus | 3074 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

West Bengal has recorded 3074 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,13,472. The number of active infections in the State increased to 27,219. The discharge rate also increased to 73.91%.

The State recorded 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths in the State to 2,337. Kolkata recorded 21 deaths in the past 24 hours and North 24 Parganas recorded 15 deaths. Kolkata also recorded 671 new infections, taking the total number of infections in the city to 31,756 and North 24 Parganas recorded 642 infections taking total number to 24,109.

