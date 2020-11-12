Consider suspended Gorakhpur doctor’s plight with compassion, IMA asks U.P.

Kafeel Khan has been accused of medical negligence and corruption in the August 2017 oxygen tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider the suspension of Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan who has been in a limbo since being accused of medical negligence and corruption in the August 2017 oxygen tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khan, the IMA State branch has urged him to “consider regarding his [Dr. Kafeel] suspension.”

“IMA request[s] you to consider his plight with compassion and merit,” said branch president Ashok Rai and secretary Jayant Sharma in a letter dated November 10.

Dr. Sharma confirmed that a letter had been sent to the government.

“The IMA can only put a word for our member. The government will decide what it wants to do,” he told The Hindu.

Dr. Kafeel, who was released in September from the Mathura jail following the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) charges against him in a Citizenship (Amendment) Act-related case, says he has till date written 25 letters to State authorities requesting them to revoke his suspension.

The last three letters were written after the Allahabad High Court quashed the NSA charge against him.

Dr. Kafeel said in the last three years nine different inquires had given him a clean chit on medical negligence and corruption. All doctors who were suspended along with him in connection with the 2017 incident have already been reinstated.