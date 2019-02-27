Cong.’s last call to CPI(M) on seat sharing

Miffed with the CPI(M), the West Bengal Congress on Wednesday said there will be no seat sharing with the CPI(M) by compromising party’s dignity and gave an ultimatum to the Left Front to take a call on the tie-up by this Sunday.

The Congress convened a meeting of its State election committee, which was chaired by Congress in-charge of Bengal Gaurav Gogoi, to decide on election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

State Congress sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it has been decided that chairman of the State co-ordination committee Pradip Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Abdul Mannan will speak to CPI(M) on the issue of the seat sharing and the matter should be sorted out by March 3.