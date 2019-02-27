Cong.’s last call to CPI(M) on seat sharing

Miffed with the CPI(M), the West Bengal Congress on Wednesday said there will be no seat sharing with the CPI(M) by compromising party’s dignity and gave an ultimatum to the Left Front to take a call on the tie-up by this Sunday.
The Congress convened a meeting of its State election committee, which was chaired by Congress in-charge of Bengal Gaurav Gogoi, to decide on election strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
State Congress sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it has been decided that chairman of the State co-ordination committee Pradip Bhattacharya and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Abdul Mannan will speak to CPI(M) on the issue of the seat sharing and the matter should be sorted out by March 3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor