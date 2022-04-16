Congress will restore old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh, says Chhattisgarh Health Minister T. S. Singh Deo

‘BJP has always opposed policies which are in the interest of employees’

Chhattisgarh Health Minister and Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo on Saturday said the old pension scheme for the government employees will be restored in Himachal Pradesh if the party forms the next government in the State.

Mr. Deo was addressing a party gathering at Shahpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh organised by party general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania. Mr. Deo said the party’s win in the recent byelections to the Mandi parliamentary seat and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal–Kotkhai Assembly seats is a clear indication that the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their mind to throw out the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the power.

“The Congress has always worked towards the welfare of people. The way people are supporting the Congress, it’s quite clear that in the 2022 Assembly polls, it will win and form government. The BJP has always opposed the policies which are in the interest of employees, but on the other hand, the Congress always keeps employees’ interests at the forefront. In Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Congress governments have implemented the old pension scheme,” he said.

“Now, it’s Himachal Pradesh’s turn.”

Hitting out at the BJP government, Mr. Pathania said the poor performance of the State government has been exposed on several fronts be it rising unemployment, poor roads, collapsing health sector, inflation or pitiable development of infrastructure across the State.