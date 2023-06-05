Congress ups ante against BJP-JJP in Haryana

June 05, 2023 03:03 am | Updated 03:03 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Upping its ante against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)- led government in Haryana, the Congress accused it of ignoring the interest of the downtrodden.

The Congress announced that if the party formed the next government, it would restart all such pro-poor welfare schemes stopped by the current government in Haryana.

Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress always gave priority to the welfare of the progress of scheduled castes, backward classes, and the poor in the society.

“Many schemes were started to empower the poor, SC, and backward sections of society by the Congress in its previous regime. We believe that only societies that remain at the forefront in the field of education progress. Hence, keeping this in mind, the previous Congress government has set up schools in every village and locality to educate the children of SC, backward classes and poor society,” he said, addressing a gathering in Rohtak.

“We also started a scholarship scheme for 20 lakh children from class 1 to class 12. Also, arrangements were made for scholarships up to ₹14,000 per month in higher education as well. But this government has stopped all the schemes of the poor. The fees in medical colleges are now beyond the reach of even the middle class. But after the formation of the Congress government in the State, we will ensure that the children of the poor can study easily and move forward after being educated,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would be given to the farmer by adding 50% profit on the cost by the Congress.

“When the Congress government is formed, all the welfare schemes will be started again and the backlog of jobs will be filled,” he added.

Restoring OPS

State Congress president Chaudhary Udaybhan, after the formation of the Congress government in Haryana said, the Old Pension Scheme for government employees would be restored.

“₹6,000 pension to the elderly and 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost. It is our resolve that we will restart the scheme of giving free plots of 100 yards each to the poor. Domestic gas cylinders will be given to every household for ₹500 and apart from filling up 2 lakh government posts lying vacant, the backlog of SC, BC recruitment will also be completed,” he said.

