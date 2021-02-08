Congress to hold protest against fuel price rise in Punjab on February 11

Hitting out at the BJP government in the Centre over consistent rise in prices of fuel and domestic gas, the Congress in Punjab announced a State-wide protest on February 11.
Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said though international crude prices had witnessed record low in recent times, the Central government was still selling fuel at a highest price.
He said the protests on February 11 would be held across all cities from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m.
“I will lead the protest march from Abohar against the oppressive policies of the Centre, due to which every segment of society is distressed. The Centre has been putting undue financial burden on common man by hiking prices of petrol, diesel and gas. The government has been blocking the benefit of a decrease in the price of crude oil. The Union government must take measures to control the prices of petroleum products and give relief to the citizens,” he said.
“A gas cylinder used to cost ₹438 in 2014 when Dr. Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister,” said Mr. Jakhar pointing out that the same cylinder cost had now crossed ₹750. “This too when price of crude oil is almost half than what it used to be in 2014,” said Mr. Jakhar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath