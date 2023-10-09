HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MP demands Bihar-like caste census in Assam 

Data will help us know how much work we have to do for each community, says Gaurav Gogoi

October 09, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. File

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

GUWAHATI

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has demanded a Bihar-like Census of all castes and communities in Assam. 

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a regional party formed after a movement against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), has also sought such caste Census. 

“A Census for different castes and communities in Assam, if done properly like Bihar, will help us know how much work we have to do for each community,” Mr. Gogoi, who represents the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, said at a function of a Tai-Ahom community in eastern Assam’s Golaghat on October 7. 

“I am happy with Rajasthan pushing for a caste Census. Bihar is already doing it. To know, where we have improved as a community, it is not possible to know without a census,” he said, insisting that the data would make policy implementation more effective.

Related Topics

Assam / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.