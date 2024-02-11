GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress MLAs to return to Patna, stay at Tejashwi's residence till trust vote

The Congress legislators will be staying, until Monday, with their counterparts from RJD

February 11, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Media persons outside former deputy CM of Bihar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s residence where RJD MLAs are staying ahead of the floor test of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna, on February 11, 2024.

Media persons outside former deputy CM of Bihar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s residence where RJD MLAs are staying ahead of the floor test of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led government, in Patna, on February 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

With less than 24 hours left for the crucial trust vote in Bihar, legislators of the Congress, who had been made to camp in Telangana for a week, are all set to return by February 11, party sources said.

They said the party legislators' flight is expected to land at the Patna airport by 5 pm and they will drive straight to the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Also read | All eyes on Manjhi’s four MLAs ahead of Bihar Assembly floor test

The Congress legislators will be staying, until Monday, with their counterparts from RJD and the Left, at 5, Deshratna Marg, the government bungalow allotted to Yadav when he was the Deputy CM.

The 'Mahagathbandhan', as the Congress, RJD and Left combine is known in local parlance, lost power less than a month ago as a result of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's abrupt return to the BJP-led NDA.

The NDA is comfortably placed, having a combined strength of 128 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly.

Nonetheless, the Congress, which has only 19 MLAs, was plagued by fears of a split ahead of the trust vote, a reason why it may have chosen to transport its legislators to the southern state.

Meanwhile, RJD legislators, who had reached Mr. Yadav's home on Saturday for a luncheon, but were asked to stay back till the trust vote, seem to be enjoying a carnival-like atmosphere.

The party has shared a video of them sitting around a bonfire and Mr. Yadav, dressed in a tracksuit, applauding a young MLA who crooned a song while playing the guitar.

Related Topics

Bihar / Indian National Congress / Rashtriya Janata Dal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.