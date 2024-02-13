GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress cuts short Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in U.P over board exams 

February 13, 2024 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party on Monday announced that it was reducing the duration of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh in view of the state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The Yatra will now skip most of Western U.P. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which was earlier scheduled to travel through the state till February 26, will remain in Uttar Pradesh only from February 16 to February 21. “Due to the board examinations, we have decided to cut short the Yatra. We don’t want students to be inconvenienced. The Yatra will now end five days earlier,” Shahnawaz Alam, president of Minority wing of U.P. Congress told The Hindu. 

The yatra is slated to enter U.P., India’s most populous and politically significant state through Chandauli and Varanasi on February 16 and will progress to Amethi on February 19 via Bhadohi, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. Mr. Gandhi, a former party president represented the Amethi seat till 2019. He will address a public meeting at Gauriganj locality in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency. 

The grand-old-party’s partner in the INDIA bloc, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to join Mr. Gandhi in Amethi or Raebareli to address a public meeting. 

