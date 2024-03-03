GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress biggest enemy of peace, development: Himanta Biswa Sarma

He termed the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as a ‘fight between anarchism and democracy’, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing for the latter

March 03, 2024 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 2 hit out at the Congress, labelling the grand old party as the "biggest enemy of peace and development".

He termed the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as a "fight between anarchism and democracy", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing for the latter.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Guwahati, Mr. Sarma said, "These people (Congress) are not only the biggest enemy of development, but also of our civilisation. They are the biggest enemy of peace and development." "At a time when India is witnessing civilisational triumph, if they oppose growth, how can they say they like India? They want anarchism and our prime minister wants development. This election is precisely a fight between anarchy and democracy," the CM claimed.

He termed the polls a fight between "those who want to see India as 'vishwa guru' (world leader) and those who want it to remain an inferior country".

"Modi has transformed India completely and the people of India are with him," he added.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Sarma said, "He came to Assam and destroyed 90% of Congress, now only 10% is left."

Related Topics

Assam / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.