Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM

The Assam police suo motu registered the FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” in Guwahati during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 23.

January 24, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, against whom an FIR has been registered here on the charge of instigating violence will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 24.

The Assam police suo motu registered the FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders for “wanton acts of violence” in Guwahati during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 23.

''We have filed an FIR. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation and he (Gandhi) will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections'', Mr. Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme at Nazira in Sibsagar district.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi dares Assam Police to file more FIRs; says he won’t be intimidated

The Lok Sabha elections are due within a few months in the country.

Director General of Police G P Singh said that the case has been transferred to the Assam CID for a thorough investigation through an SIT to be constituted by the Additional Director General of Police (CID).

Mr. Sarma had instructed the DGP to register a case against Mr. Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades in an attempt to enter Guwahati city during the Yatra on January 23 leading to a scuffle with the police in which some senior Congress leaders, including the state party President Bhupen Bora and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, and four police personnel were injured.

The FIR was filed against Congress leaders under IPC sections that deal with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, damaging public property and others.

Assam / Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress

