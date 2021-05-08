Other States

Cong. demands aid for milk farmers in Odisha

The Congress on Saturday demanded monthly assistance of ₹6,000 to every milk farmer after the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) put temporary restrictions on milk procurement during the lockdown.

About 10 lakh milk farmers were facing uncertain future after OMFED and other milk companies brought down procurement from 5 lakh litre per day to 3.5 lakh per day, said Amiya Kumar Patnaik, president of the farmer wing of the Congress.

According to OMFED, milk procurement of the unions is showing an increasing trend and the average procurement is around 5.45 lakh kg per day and on the other hand, the disposal has been reduced significantly from around 3.75 lakh LPD to 2.0 lakh LPD.

