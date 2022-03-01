Committed to safe return of 1,786 students from Haryana in Ukraine, says Manohar Lal

Form teams of officers to contact their families, he tells Deputy Commissioners across State

As many as 1,786 students of Haryana are studying in Ukraine, according to a list released by the Government of India.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said that after receiving this list, all the Deputy Commissioners across the State have been ordered to immediately constitute teams of officers to contact the families of these students in their respective districts.

Mr. Lal directed the Deputy Commissioners to assure the families to not pay heed to the negative social media posts being spread in this regard. The Chief Minister said that the officer appointed by the Deputy Commissioner should contact the family today and should ensure every possible help.

In a statement, Mr. Lal said that it may take some time in view of the prevailing situation, but the government is committed to the safe return of its citizens. The State government is working day and night for the return of all the students. About 100 students from Haryana have returned so far, he added.

Mr. Lal assured all the citizens stuck in Ukraine that they should not panic; they would be brought back to India at any cost.

The help desk set up by the Haryana government to help the citizens of Haryana as per the directions given by the Chief Minister has so far received over 400 phone calls, 800-900 WhatsApp messages and 800 e-mails. The officers posted at the helpline desk are in constant touch with the students and the Ministry of External Affairs.