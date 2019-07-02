Coming soon, an app that will track your carbon footprint

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the State government will now track citizens’ carbon footprint through an app and reward those who achieve an emission neutral status.

He said it will be floated next month with an aim to reduce pollution and carbon emission in Maharashtra.

The State Forest Department is developing the app, which will be able to count the everyday carbon emission of a citizens and suggest measures to reduce it depending on the count, Mr. Fadnavis said speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch the drive to plant 33 crore saplings in the State. He said that citizens would be awarded a certificate and tax rebate once they achieve a neutral status.

Bring down pollution

The idea of the app was initiated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised international organisations to bring India’s pollution levels to 2005 levels by 2030.

The PM had also announced India’s aim to generate 175 GW (gigawatt) of renewable energy by 2022, of which 100 GW is to be solar, Mr. Fadnavis said.

“The PM has kick-started several other schemes to reduce pollution by planting trees and improving ground water levels. I feel every person must contribute by learning how much carbon they are emitting, and then take efforts to reduce pollution accordingly,” he said.

The footprints of an individual, as per the app, will include his use of electricity, air conditioning, kitchen activities among others.

India has, as part of the Paris Summit, promised to reduce green house gas emission by 20% to 25%.

A senior official of the Forest Department said the app is ready and will be launched in August.

“We will also use it to create awareness on climate change,” he said.