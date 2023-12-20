CM Soren’s welfare schemes draw great response in Jharkhand

December 20, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - Gumla

Jyoti Kumari’s (14) life has changed ever since she started receiving benefits under the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana. The plan provides a scholarship of ₹40,000 from class 8 to 12.

Studying in the government school at Kasera panchayat in Gumla block, Ms. Kumari sitting in the front row at a function addressed by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, expressed her happiness with the programme and how it had influenced her life.

“There are girls in my village who are just 15 and 16 years old but their parents got them married because they could not take the burden of their studies. It is very common among tribals to marry early because parents cannot afford their studies. I am thankful to CM sir who has given students facing financial burden an opportunity,” Ms. Kumari said.

Launched earlier this year, the benefit was limited to only two girls but this month the state cabinet included all girls born to a couple. The State government has approved a budget of Rs 300 crore. Currently 6.5 lakh girls benefit from the scheme.

Cementing vote bank

Thousands of beneficiaries of several government schemes were present today at Chappar Toli village where Mr. Soren was speaking about an ongoing programme which the State government has christened Apki Yojna, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar which is focused on spreading awareness about government schemes and benefits.

Through this programme he is also consolidating his vote bank ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and he is getting a tremendous response as thousands of people were present to listen to him.

Sabita Lakda, a beneficiary of Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Yojana, praised Mr. Soren. Under the scheme people who were previously engaged in brewing country made liquor got ₹50,000 to make a fresh start. The scheme was launched when Mr. Soren formed the government in 2020.

“This scheme has changed my life, I am no longer selling hadiya (country brew). I have my own tea shop in Gumla town and earn a good profit of ₹Rs 8,000 to ₹12,000 a month. The work I did previously was not respectable,” Ms. Lakda said. She was there to listen to the Jharkhand CM.

Mr. Soren laid the foundation stone for 105 projects worth ₹402 crore and inaugurated 45 schemes worth ₹64 crore. Assets worth ₹204 crore were distributed among 1,45,091 beneficiaries. Mr. Soren also interacted with beneficiaries at a camp in Bindora village of Chainpur Panchayat through video conferencing.

‘Village-run govt’

“Nearly 80 percent of the population of Jharkhand lives in villages. Before the formation of the government, I had said that our government would be run from the villages and panchayats and not from Delhi. To receive benefits people will not have to visit block offices and district headquarters, instead your government is coming to your doorstep to solve your problems,” Mr. Soren said.

This is the third phase of the programme in which camps are being organised and people’s problems are being addressed and they are getting the benefits of various schemes. A similar programme was organised in 2021 and 2023. The CM is visiting every district under this programme.

On a better education system for the State Mr. Soren said: “Guruji Student Credit Card Scheme has been started for higher education. The government will provide financial support to students under this scheme. The state government is providing 100% scholarship to Dalit, tribal, backward and minority children for higher education abroad as well. Presently four children from Gumla are pursuing higher education abroad. There is a plan to start five thousand excellent schools in the entire state.”

Two ministers were present including Satyanand Bhokta and Badal Patralekh apart from Gumla MLA Bhushan Tirkey and Sisai MLA Jiga Susaran Horo.