Class XI exams in Manipur suspended as “some questions have been leaked”

The ongoing examinations of Class XI in Manipur which began on February 17 have been suspended with immediate effect.
Making the surprise announcement, chairman of the Council of Secondary Education (COSEM) L. Mohindro said on Wednesday the authority was constrained to take this stringent action as some questions had been leaked.
Deploring the way some persons had played with the fate of the students, he said all principals and heads of the institutions had been directed to return all other question papers. “Action will be initiated against those who refuse to do so.”
An inquiry would be ordered to fix the responsibility.
This is one of the major scams in the education sector in the State, officials admitted.
