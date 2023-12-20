Cholera outbreak in Odisha’s Rourkela claims 13 lives, 250 remain admitted in hospital

December 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urgently sought the intervention of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in response to a suspected cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of 13 individuals in Rourkela.

Mr. Pradhan’s letter came a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik instructed officials to assess the situation and bring the outbreak under control.

Since December 11, 2023, over 1,000 people have been infected with cholera, and 13 fatalities have been reported, with most cases treated at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

The government put the death toll at six. Officials said all deaths suspected to have occurred due to diarrheal infections was being audited to ascertain the cause. Studies pointed out at presence of cholera bacteria in stools of patients.

“I am writing to seek your personal intervention regarding the urgent need for central assistance to Rourkela and nearby affected area in Odisha to control and address the recent outbreak of diarrhoea,” Mr. Pradhan said.

He said, “the severity of outbreak of diarrhoea in Rourkela and the potential risk it poses to public health is alarming. At least eight deaths reported and over 600 individuals currently undergoing treatment. The disease is suspected to be caused by water contamination, leading to severe health complications among the affected populace.”

Six places in Rourkela have been identified as hotspots for diarrhoea infection. “We have received patients from different places of Rourkela. We are now carrying out epidemiology and microbiology studies. Community medicine department of Sundargarh Medical College has already started working,” said Shalini Pandit, State Health Secretary.

“Additionally, expert teams from SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and the Regional Medical Research Centre, Bhubaneswar have been assigned to conduct further studies to determine the root cause of the outbreak and devise strategies to address the situation,” said Ms Pandit. There had been drop in patient inflow and the situation was under control, she said.

It is suspected that there was rupture in pipe water supply which the Housing and Urban Development Department was looking into.