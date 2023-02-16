HamberMenu
Children get space in Assam district administrative office 

The room has scope for dynamic changes as new ideas and requirements emerge, said Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka 

February 16, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Bodoland Territorial Region’s chief Pramod Boro (second from left) and Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka at the children’s room in the DC’s office.

Bodoland Territorial Region’s chief Pramod Boro (second from left) and Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka at the children’s room in the DC’s office. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 Children in a western Assam district can now accompany their mothers to the office and stay as long as they work. 

In what is said to be a novel initiative, an old, unused room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Kokrajhar district was renovated and transformed into a colourful children’s room. 

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region inaugurated the room on February 15. 

“Female employees with children had highlighted issues related to childcare, having no or minimum support at home in a staff meeting. From this emerged the idea for a children’s room in the office premises,” Kokrajhar’s Deputy Commissioner Varnali Deka said. 

The strategically located room lying idle for years was chosen and redesigned keeping the needs of children in mind. The room has book cabinets, wall art, floor mats and other children-specific items. 

“The room would be developed dynamically as new ideas and requirements emerge. Special play items for infants and toddlers would be provided soon,” Ms. Deka said. 

Mr. Boro said work culture in the modern era has become dynamic due to flexible timings. Apart from catering to the needs of female employees of one of the oldest officers in the State, he sought facilities for the differently abled people. 

Appreciating the initiative, the female staff of the office, specifically the single mothers said their children had to spend time in the corridors of the office for want of childcare support or supervision at home.

