Chhattisgarh is no Punjab, asserts Baghel

CM refutes speculation about a change of guard in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday refuted speculation on a possible change of guard in the Congress-ruled State ahead of an impending visit by former party president Rahul Gandhi, the dates for which haven’t been announced yet.

Pressed by reporters at the Raipur helipad about the BJP drawing a parallel between Punjab and Chhattisgarh vis-a-vis dissensions within the Congress units in the two States, Mr. Baghel replied obliquely: “Chhattisgarh will always remain Chhattisgarh. It cannot become Punjab. The two States have only one similarity – both have numbers in their name. Punjab is land of punj (five) aab (water), five rivers. Similarly, Chhattisgarh has derived its name from chhattis garh (36 forts). No other States have numbers in their name.”

Mr. Baghel was made Chief Minister reportedly on a rotation formula worked out by then party president Rahul Gandhi in 2018 whereby he was to hand over the stewardship of the State government to Cabinet colleague, Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo, this year. There was, however, no official announcement about a power-sharing deal to that effect.

While both the Chief Minister and the Health Minister have avoided direct public statements on the rotation formula in the recent past, Mr. Baghel has shown no sign of any willingness to step down. His supporters, in fact, point to his being named as senior observer for the Congress ahead of the Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as an endorsement of his leadership in Chhattisgarh.

His supporters believe the Congress is not prepared to dislodge the powerful OBC leader at a juncture when the BJP is tightening its grip over OBCs across the country.

‘CM scored a goal’

“I think Mr. Chief Minister has scored a goal and a possible win,” a Congress MLA quipped while glued to an English Premier League football match.

Amid speculation of possible leadership change in the State, around two dozen party MLAs, believed to be close to the Chief Minister, flew to Delhi in the past few days.

“Many party legislators are camping in Delhi to meet AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s proposed tour of the State”, a senior party leader told The Hindu.