Chhattisgarh: CoBRA officer injured in IED blast dies

An officer of the CRPF’s elite unit CoBRA, who was injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, died in the wee hours of Monday, a senior police official said.
Deputy Commandant Vikas Kumar, belonging to CoBRAs 208th battalion, received serious injuries on Sunday when the improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists exploded while it was being defused by security personnel in Kistaram police station limits, he said.
“The injured officer was shifted to a private hospital in Raipur where he died at around 1 am on Monday during treatment,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.
The Commando Battalion for a Resolute Action (CoBRA) is an elite jungle warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
Earlier, on November 28, an officer of the CoBRA unit was killed and nine commandos were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chintalnar area of Sukma, located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.
