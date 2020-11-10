Other States

Chhattisgarh bypoll | Congress candidate leading in Marwahi seat

The Congress contestant is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes in Marwahi Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, where counting of votes is underway.

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, falls in the newly formed Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district.

“The counting of votes in the bypoll held on November 3 in Marwahi seat began at 8 a.m. at the Government Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gaurela,” a poll official said.

As per the early trends, Dr K.K. Dhruw of the Congress is leading by a margin of 3,664 votes against his nearest rival Dr Gambheer Singh of the BJP, he said.

The ruling Congress and main opposition BJP are locked in a direct fight in this seat where a bypoll was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) sitting MLA and former chief minister Ajit Jogi died on May 29.

