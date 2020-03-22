Other States

Chandigarh orders lock down till March 31

A person walks on a deserted street in Chandigarh where public transport were off the road on March 22, 2020.

A person walks on a deserted street in Chandigarh where public transport were off the road on March 22, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

One more confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in city on Sunday

After a fresh confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, the administration notified a lock down of all ‘non-essential establishments’ till March 31.

The order said “as it is imperative to put in place strict measures of isolation and social distancing to contain the spread of the virus, the administration notifies a lock down in the public interest until March 31”.

According to the order, all the non-essential establishments including offices, schools, colleges, factories and other business establishments etc shall remain closed. All public transport shall also remain suspended. However, essential services including vegetable and ration shops, chemists etc shall remain open.

A government statement said one fresh case was reported in Chandigarh on Sunday taking the number to 6 in the city, said a government statement.

One young man, a secondary contact of the positive case who had returned from the U.K., tested positive at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the statement. The health condition of all the six positive cases is stable, it said.

