CBI conducts searches over land grab case against trust run by ex-J&K Minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kathua in connection with a land grab case against R.B. Educational Trust, run by former State Minister Choudhary Lal Singh, and others.
Among those named as accused in the case are the trust’s chairman, the then Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, former Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and certain other local revenue officials.
It is alleged that they helped the trust get possession of land much beyond the ceiling limit and also submitted a false affidavit in the High Court in support of the trust, causing loss to the exchequer.
Mr. Singh had resigned from the post of Forest Minister in the then BJP-PDP government in Jammu & Kashmir in April 2018, after explanations were sought on his presence at a rally organised in support of the accused persons in the Kathua gang rape-cum-murder of a minor girl in January that year.
He left the BJP in February 2019 and set up his own organisation named Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath