Case filed against BJP MLC for flouting lockdown norms

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Sujitsingh Thakur for flouting the lockdown in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, and offering prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur last week.

An FIR was lodged at Pandharpur police station under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and for violating the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Mr. Thakur, an MLC and a BJP leader from Paranda in Osmanabad district, visited Pandharpur in the neighbouring Solapur district with his family on April 4 on the occasion of Chaitra Ekadashi. Also present was local Shiv Sena leader Sambhaji Shinde, a member of the temple committee.

Mr. Thakur’s defiance of the lockdown regulations, given that Osmanabad district has reported three COVID-19 cases, was criticised by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Sambhaji Brigade.

A police complaint was filed by members of the NCP youth wing in Pandharpur.

“COVID-19 cases have emerged from Osmanabad district. MLC Thakur hails from that part. It does not behove an elected representative to set a bad example by violating lockdown orders and endanger the populace with such reckless acts,” said NCP member Sandeep Mandave, who initiated the complaint against Mr. Thakur.

The Sambhaji Brigade’s Kiranraj Ghadage asked how the Osmanabad police permitted the BJP leader to travel to Solapur when there was a lockdown in force.

“Because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, thousands of less-privileged warkaris were forced to cancel religious engagements traditionally held at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in this period. But Mr. Thakur misused his position to offer worship, which was not only morally wrong, but also a potential health hazard to the populace of Solapur,” he said.