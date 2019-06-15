Cabinet expansion on cards, Maharashtra CM meets Uddhav, Governor

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, giving rise to the possibility of a cabinet expansion on Sunday.

“Met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri and had detailed discussion regarding cabinet expansion,” tweeted Mr. Fadnavis late on Friday night.

He met Mr. Rao earlier in the day. With just four months to go for Assembly elections both BJP and Sena are keen to give an opportunity to new faces in the cabinet.

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who quit the party and resigned as MLA to join the BJP, is likely to be inducted in the cabinet. Another name doing the rounds is that of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former minister Jaydutta Kshirsagar, who has joined the Sena.

The State does not have full time Agriculture and Health ministers at present. Several Ministers of State are also likely to be sworn in.