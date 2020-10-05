Other States

Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Manipur on Novemeber 7: Election Commission

Bypolls to three Assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7, the Election Commission announced on Monday. On September 29, the Commission had announced bypolls to two Assembly seats in Manipur.

With these fresh announcements, the total number of Seats going for byelection in the State goes up to five. All the bypolls in Manipur would be held on November 7 and counting will take place on November 10 along with that of the Bihar Assembly polls being held in three phases and 54 other Assembly bypolls taking place on November 3. Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is also taking place on November 7.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2020 5:25:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bypolls-to-three-assembly-seats-in-manipur-on-novemeber-7-election-commission/article32773883.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story