May 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bhopal

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on May 9 morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m.. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the Minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.