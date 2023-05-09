HamberMenu
At least 15 people killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m., when the bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, officials said

May 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Bhopal

PTI
A bus fell from a bridge in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, killing several people. Photo Credit: @ANI/Twitter

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on May 9 morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8:40 a.m.. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the Minister told reporters.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

