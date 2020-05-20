BSF jawan killed, another injured in militant attack in Kashmir

One Border Security Forces (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, bordering central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, on Wednesday afternoon.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman said the two BSF jawans were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk when they were fired upon by militants.

"Two to three bike-borne militants were involved in the attack. One jawan died and another was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar," the police said.

According to officials at the hospital, the second jawan was "critical".

Preliminary reports suggest the militants also managed to decamp with the service rifles of the BSF jawans.

A police official said reinforcements have been sent to the spot and the search is on to nab the attackers.

The attack comes just a day after two two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar.