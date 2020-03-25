Other States

BSEB intermediate results 2020: 80.44% students pass

An estimated 80.44% of the 12,04,834 students passed the class 12 state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The girls outshone boys this year in the intermediate results of the Bihar School Examination Board, an official said.

Neha Kumari topped the science stream securing 476 out of 500 marks with 95.2%, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said while announcing the results. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary were toppers in the commerce stream with 95.2% while Sakshy Kumari topped the arts stream by scoring 474 marks.

A total of 80.44% students of all the three streams — arts, commerce and science — passed the class 12 examination this year, Kishore said.

The pass percentage in 2019 was 79.76, he said.

The intermediate examinations were conducted in February this year.

