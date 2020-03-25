BSEB intermediate results 2020: 80.44% students pass

An estimated 80.44% of the 12,04,834 students passed the class 12 state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.
The girls outshone boys this year in the intermediate results of the Bihar School Examination Board, an official said.
Neha Kumari topped the science stream securing 476 out of 500 marks with 95.2%, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said while announcing the results. Kausar Fatma and Sudhanshu Narayan Choudhary were toppers in the commerce stream with 95.2% while Sakshy Kumari topped the arts stream by scoring 474 marks.
A total of 80.44% students of all the three streams — arts, commerce and science — passed the class 12 examination this year, Kishore said.
The pass percentage in 2019 was 79.76, he said.
The intermediate examinations were conducted in February this year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.